Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $425,000 Position in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $3,757,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $59.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.