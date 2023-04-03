Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $209.70 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $543.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

