Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTBXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

