Transocean (RIG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Transocean (NYSE: RIG):

4/3/2023 – Transocean had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $6.50.

3/22/2023 – Transocean had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.50 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Transocean was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Transocean was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Transocean had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $7.50 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Transocean had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Transocean had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00.

2/17/2023 – Transocean was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/16/2023 – Transocean was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,105,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

