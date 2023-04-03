TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.01

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 101174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

