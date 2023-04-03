TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

