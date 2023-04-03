Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 220000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$56.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

