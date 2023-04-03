Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.33.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

TXG stock opened at C$22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.99. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.19.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

