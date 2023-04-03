Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,065 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,065 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

