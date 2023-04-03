Thrive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

MMC stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

