Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.