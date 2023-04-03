Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $198.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

