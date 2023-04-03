Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,094 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 1.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.