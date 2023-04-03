The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 1,664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,258.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHGRF remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.