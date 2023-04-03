The Sandbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $134.44 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 5% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $932.42 million and approximately $134.44 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

