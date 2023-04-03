The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

FLNC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.73. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

