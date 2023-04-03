The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $326.89. 252,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.