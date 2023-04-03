The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 6.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Shares of BA traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,312. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

