The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Director Buys $99,999.24 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman acquired 25,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $177,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $4.25 on Monday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.25.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
