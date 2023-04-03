The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Director Buys $99,999.24 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman acquired 25,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $177,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Arena Group Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $4.25 on Monday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Arena Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Arena Group by 548.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Arena Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

