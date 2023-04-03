Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.91 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003915 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $18.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004466 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003270 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,112,873 coins and its circulating supply is 932,839,122 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

