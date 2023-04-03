Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

