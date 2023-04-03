Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.
