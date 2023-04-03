Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

