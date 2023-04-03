TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Barrington Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

