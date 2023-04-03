Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

NYSE TALO opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

