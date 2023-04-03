Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Taiga Motors Price Performance

TAIMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96. Taiga Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Get Taiga Motors alerts:

About Taiga Motors

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.