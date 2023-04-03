Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) Head to Head Comparison

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Symbotic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Symbotic $593.31 million 21.39 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -3.90

Profitability

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symbotic.

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Energy Recovery and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

Symbotic has a consensus price target of $19.58, suggesting a potential downside of 14.26%. Given Symbotic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Symbotic is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Summary

Symbotic beats China Energy Recovery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. is engaged in the recovery of waste energy across a spectrum of industrial processes, including sulfuric acid and fertilizer production, paper production and petrochemicals. It also designs, manufactures, installs and provides service for waste heat recovery systems, which convert approximately two-thirds of an industrial plant’s waste heat into useful energy, either steam or electricity. The company was founded by Qing Huan Wu in May 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

