Susquehanna Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $135.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $10.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 218,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,263. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

