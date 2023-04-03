Susquehanna Boosts Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $6.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $7.02. 28,168,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,248,773. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

