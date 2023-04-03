sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $41.29 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $3.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 41,478,141 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

