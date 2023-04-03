Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 743,894 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.