Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €87.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($93.55) price target from research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

SBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Stratec in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Price Performance

Shares of Stratec stock traded down €1.00 ($1.08) during trading on Monday, reaching €62.60 ($67.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Stratec has a 12-month low of €62.10 ($66.77) and a 12-month high of €130.60 ($140.43). The company has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.96.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.