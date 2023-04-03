Stone Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.66. 3,282,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.