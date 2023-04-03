Stone Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 3.5% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $8,073,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,280,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ICF stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,169 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.