Stone Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,969 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 5.1% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.27. 340,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,368. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.