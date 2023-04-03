StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.