StockNews.com Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.53. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.