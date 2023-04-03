StockNews.com Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.