StockNews.com Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

GOOD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.13 million, a P/E ratio of -157.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348. Insiders own 1.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

