StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.37. Tarena International has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

