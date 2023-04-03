StockNews.com Downgrades ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

ODP Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. ODP’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ODP by 50,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

