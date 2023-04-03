StockNews.com Downgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

