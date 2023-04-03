StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $913.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Albireo Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,873 shares of company stock worth $169,731 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.