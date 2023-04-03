Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Occidental Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 107,997 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 85,981 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $65.24. 18,440,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,835,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

