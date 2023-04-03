Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. 2,267,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

