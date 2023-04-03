Stephens Inc. AR Takes $13.51 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 452,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,511,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 652,680 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,236,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 165,509 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
