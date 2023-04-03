Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.57% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 128,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 236,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 688.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.