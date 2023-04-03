Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $13.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.14. 632,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.57 and a 200 day moving average of $462.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

