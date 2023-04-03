Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.44. The stock had a trading volume of 629,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,295. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $294.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

