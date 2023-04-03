Steelcase Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steelcase by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Further Reading

